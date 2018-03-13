South Africa

Cake-loving burglars break in through ceiling

13 March 2018 - 11:35 By Timeslive
Burglars break-in through the ceiling stealing cash and even cake from the fridge.
Image: Reaction Unit South Africa

It's not an urban legend - burglars really do sometimes break into homes through the ceiling!

Durban-based security company Reaction Unit South Africa has shared photographs from a home in Verulam where a caller reported a house break-in.

"The caller stated that he noticed the roof tiles at his neighbour's home had been removed . . . A portion of the ceiling in one of the bedrooms was damaged. The rooms in the house were ransacked and an undisclosed amount of cash was stolen‚" the company said.

The homeowner told reaction officers that even the family's sweet treats were not safe: "A piece of cake that was in the fridge was consumed by the suspects during the break-in." 

Posted by Reaction Unit South Africa on Monday, March 12, 2018

