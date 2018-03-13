Grasmere Toll Plaza now working

The boom gate system at the Grasmere Toll Plaza in Johannesburg has been opened after disruptions caused by a strike on Tuesday morning.

Traffic officers have been diverting traffic from the N1 onto the Golden Highway. Johannesburg metro police spokesman Wayne Minnaar has warned of traffic jams on the N1.

“Traffic is heavily backed up on the N1 south and the N1 north. Motorists will rejoin the N1 on the N12‚” Minnaar said.

He could not tell how long the delay would be. He said that there was an obstruction on the road‚ which the police were currently removing.