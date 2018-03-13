South Africa

Helicopter crash south of Joburg leaves two injured

13 March 2018 - 16:51 By Timeslive
A helicopter that crashed near Swartkoppies Road in Brackendowns‚ south of Johannesburg.
A helicopter that crashed near Swartkoppies Road in Brackendowns‚ south of Johannesburg.
Image: Twitter/ ER24/ @ER24EMS

Two people were injured on Tuesday afternoon when a helicopter crashed in a veld near Swartkoppies Road in Brackendowns‚ south of Johannesburg‚ paramedics said.

“ER24 paramedics‚ along with other services‚ arrived on the scene to find a small‚ wrecked helicopter lying in the field. Two people were found walking around on the scene‚” said ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring.

“Paramedics assessed both patients and found that they had sustained moderate injuries. Fortunately‚ no serious injuries or fatalities were found on the scene.

“The patients were treated for their injuries and were thereafter transported by other services to a nearby private hospital for further care‚” Meiring said.

No further details were immediately available.

READ MORE

No survivors in Turkish private plane crash

All 11 people on board a private Turkish plane that crashed in southwestern Iran died in the incident, Iranian state media reported Monday.
News
1 day ago

Five passengers dead after helicopter crashes in New York City's East River

A helicopter carrying six people crashed in New York City's East River on Sunday, killing all passengers, while the pilot escaped, police said.
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Namibia reports first listeriosis case after South African outbreak Africa
  2. WATCH | Thieves so brazen they'll steal your phone while you're using it South Africa
  3. Google guru Page tests flying taxis in New Zealand Sci-Tech
  4. Hands off Mugabe‚ new Zimbabwean party warns Africa
  5. Gauteng traffic cops working with SAPS to stop violence against Uber drivers South Africa

Latest Videos

Driver escapes death after runaway truck crashes into Umhlanga promenade
Jacob Zuma attends awards ceremony in Durban
X