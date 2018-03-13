Two people were injured on Tuesday afternoon when a helicopter crashed in a veld near Swartkoppies Road in Brackendowns‚ south of Johannesburg‚ paramedics said.

“ER24 paramedics‚ along with other services‚ arrived on the scene to find a small‚ wrecked helicopter lying in the field. Two people were found walking around on the scene‚” said ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring.

“Paramedics assessed both patients and found that they had sustained moderate injuries. Fortunately‚ no serious injuries or fatalities were found on the scene.

“The patients were treated for their injuries and were thereafter transported by other services to a nearby private hospital for further care‚” Meiring said.

No further details were immediately available.