How to sue Tiger Brands

1. It’s a first:

This would be the first ever class action lawsuit under the Consumer Protection Act‚ which became law in 2009. Esselaar knows of no other class action under the Consumer Protection Act. This act is unique in that consumers don’t have to prove the company that sold them the goods was negligent in making harmful goods. This makes it easier for consumers.

“Consumers don’t need to prove that the suppliers were negligent‚ only that the suppliers’ goods caused their illness‚” said Esselaar.

2. Act fast:

Consumers should be as quick as possible to secure evidence that they bought polony as they need to prove they were harmed by a Tiger Brands product or prove where they bought it if they are going after a retailer who sold them it.

3. Tiger Brands may not be only one in the dock:

Any class action suit would use Section 61 of the Consumer Protection Act‚ which makes any supplier of the goods liable‚ just as long as the consumer can prove that they were harmed by the goods which were sold by the suppliers. This means large retailers - such as Pick ‘n Pay or Shoprite - who sold polony can face action and not just the manufacturers of cold meats.