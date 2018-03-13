Specialised tactical officers from the correctional services department have been called into Leeuwkop prison after a gang related riot left one prisoner dead and another critically injured.

TimesLIVE understands the fights in the prison’s Medium B section broke out early on Tuesday evening.

Prisoners inside the facility‚ along with their family members‚ said the riot was over control of the prison’s drug trade. TimesLIVE has learnt that earlier this month a warder and another prisoner were seriously injured in the current drug control war.

Police and Prison Civil Rights Union spokesman Richard Mamabolo said one prisoner had died after his throat was slit with a bottle and another prisoner was seriously injured.

“The riots were over drugs and highlight the growing dangers in the country’s horribly over-populated prison," said Mamabolo.

He added: “Warders across the Eastern Cape have gone on strike because of dangerous conditions inside. There are some prisons which are totally unmanageable. The working conditions are deadly‚ but‚ as usual‚ the department [of correctional services] doesn’t act until there are casualties‚ like tonight."