Gauteng Premier David Makhura says the city of Johannesburg has admitted to making an error in its valuation roll in a meeting where he had to deal with complaints from the general public about the issue.

Briefing reporters in the Gauteng legislature on Tuesday‚ Makhura said he met with Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba on March 9 to discuss concerns that have been raised by property owners over Johannesburg's new general valuation roll.

“I took the step to get the city to explain what has happened. We always have property valuations … It is not the first time. Yes‚ people do complain but this time around there was a huge complaint. Some of the people raised the issue with me. This includes some of the businessmen about their residential properties but also business properties. They complained that what was seen is nothing that they have seen before. So‚ there is something fundamentally wrong.