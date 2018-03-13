Malema to fire questions at Cyril over burden of Zuma's legal costs

President Cyril Ramaphosa will, on Wednesday, face questions from EFF leader Julius Malema about just how much former president Jacob Zuma's personal legal fees have cost the state.

And‚ in questions tabled before Parliament‚ Malema also wants to know "on what legal provision(s) or policy did the state rely when using state resources to fund the former president's legal costs?"

The questions come as Ramaphosa faces increasing pressure to reveal the costs of Zuma's state-funded legal campaign to avoid prosecution for corruption - including legal action from the Democratic Alliance.