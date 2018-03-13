When elephants fight‚ it is the grass that suffers‚ according to an African proverb.

In Limpopo‚ government entities failing to fulfil their functions appear to have created a potentially serious health risk for residents of Limpopo.

Medical waste from the Letaba Hospital is flowing directly into the Letaba River‚ according to Lindy Wilson‚ MP and Democratic Alliance shadow deputy minister of health‚ following an oversight visit to the Tzaneen hospital yesterday (Monday).

The South African Human Rights Commission will be asked to institute an urgent investigation‚ she said.

Wilson said she "found human excretion‚ blood‚ toxic waste and other dangerous medical waste spewing from the hospital directly into the Letaba River".

"This is due to the pump station‚ which is supposed to pump toxic waste to a purifying plant‚ not being operational for over six months.

"The reason for the inactive pump station is allegedly the result of Eskom removing the breakers for the pump station last year‚ rendering it useless. This is apparently due to the excessive debts owed to Eskom by the Mopani District Municipality.

"The hospital‚ which is supposed to provide health services to the community‚ is now putting thousands of lives in the area at risk and it would appear that little has been done to fix the situation."