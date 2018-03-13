Parts of Western Cape have reached Day Zero‚ says Gift of the Givers

"The Western Cape drought is serious. Many don't understand that as yet. Breede Valley‚ Drakenstein and neighbouring areas have reached Day Zero. There is NO drinking water‚" said Imtiaz Sooliman‚ founder of Gift of the Givers.

"At many schools the taps have run dry already. There is no water for toilets or for flushing. Requests for assistance are pouring in from multiple institutions throughout the Western Cape region and we are delivering as fast as we can‚" Sooliman said in a statement on Monday.

The group responded to urgent requests for water from the provincial disaster management team at the weekend. Four trucks left the Gift of the Givers offices in Bramley for the Western Cape on Monday morning and were expected to reach the dry areas by Tuesday.