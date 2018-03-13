South Africa

Police in running battles with protesters on N2 outside Durban

13 March 2018 - 10:44 By Jeff Wicks
Police disperse protesters on the R102 near Groutville‚ north of Durban Protesters have set fire to the grass on the centre median on the N2 near Groutville. Police are on scene trying to secure safe travel for motorists.
Image: Jackie Clausen

Police and security personnel spent a busy morning engaged in running battles with protesters on the R102 and N2 near Groutville‚ north of Durban‚ as demonstrations over electricity connections waged on.

On Tuesday both routes‚ major arterial connections to the northern regions of KZN‚ were closed to traffic as rioters erected burning barricades and stoned cars.

Police‚ augmented by personnel from IPSS Medical Rescue‚ moved along the route in an effort to disperse groups of protesters.

Protesters barricaded the roads with burning tyres and debris on Monday night.

This is a developing story.

