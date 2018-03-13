The R102 between Groutville and Stanger in KwaZulu-Natal was reduced to a no-go zone as a service delivery protest spiralled out of control on Tuesday.

The wave of civil disobedience‚ thought to be borne out of the fact that a string of townships were not supplied with electricity for several days‚ is understood to have boiled over from Sunday.

On Monday night two people were shot and wounded by a motorist who let off a salvo of shots into a crowd of people who had surrounded his vehicle as he travelled on the barricaded R102.

Police and security personnel worked through the night‚ and were engaged in running battles with demonstrators who repeatedly blocked the R102‚ the N2 and Link road.

Gangs of men formed blockades along the R102‚ demanding a “toll” from passing motorists lest their cars be stoned.