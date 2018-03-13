As the Easter long weekend approaches‚ motoring and road authorities are hoping to not see another increase in fatalities.

The Automobile Association of South Africa's message to drivers this year is different from the past. “This year we’d like to urge all reckless drivers to leave their families at home. And‚ if you’re a reckless driver who operates for profit‚ consider driving alone as well. All reckless drivers should drive on empty roads‚ preferably on closed circuits‚ of which there are many for hire in the country. In this way you’ll only cause harm to yourself‚ and not anyone else in the vehicle with you‚” the AA said on Tuesday.

This year‚ schools close for the Easter break on March 28 and reopen on April 10. Easter Weekend begins on March 30 (Good Friday) and ends on April 2 (Family Day).

While many drivers obey the rules of the road‚ operate their vehicles safely‚ and look out for other road users‚ the AA said‚ "unfortunately‚ there are always those who spoil it for everyone else".