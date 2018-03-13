Security guard shot at Durban airport

A woman‚ believed to be a security guard‚ was shot and killed at the King Shaka International Airport on Tuesday night.

It is understood that the woman‚ in a security uniform‚ was shot several times. Her body was found in a staff processing area at the airport’s land side.

She was declared dead at the scene.

Police were not available for comment at the time of publishing.

Airports Company of South Africa spokesman Colin Naidoo confirmed that a woman had been killed.

“I can confirm that a shooting took place. What I do know is it seems like it was a dispute between a male and female security officers from Bosasa Security,” he said.

“The male shot the female and handed himself to SAPS. The female officer has died.This occurred away from any airport operations so there is no disruptions or delays.”

He said that police have cordoned off the area and as it is a crime scene it is now a police matter.