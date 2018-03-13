Taxi driver arrested after cramming 41 kids into a Quantum

A Mdantsane taxi driver was arrested on Tuesday morning after he was caught ferrying 41 pupils in a 15-seater Toyota Quantum minibus taxi.

Cambridge police spokesman Captain Mluleki Mbi said the 25-year-old man was charged with overloading and would appear in the East London Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

Mbi said a vigilant Buffalo City Metro traffic officer caught the driver at Deveraux Avenue in Vincent after he grew suspicious when the driver appeared nervous while approaching the officer.

“When the officer tried to stop the driver‚ he would not stop. So he chased after him until he caught him‚” said Mbi. “The officer discovered that pupils were squashed inside the taxi‚ with some sitting on the laps of others.”

He described it as a safety hazard with potentially “deadly consequences”.

The minors were attending various East London schools.