A teenage boy was killed at Amalinda KFC in East London in the Eastern Cape on Monday‚ squashed by a falling trolley loaded with frozen chicken after it broke loose from an internal tail lift of a refrigerator truck.

Truck driver Fumanekile Gxasheka‚ 51‚ said he was up in the truck and pushing the trolley to the tail lift when its safety brakes broke sending the trolley groundwards.

Gxasheka said he and his assistant Bongani Vokwana‚ 56‚ who was operating the machine‚ were approached by the “street kid”‚ 13‚ for a job but told him to go away. “We told him nicely we didn’t have money or job for him and that he should just leave us alone and continued with our work‚ but he decided to stick around and watched us working.”