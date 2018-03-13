However‚ the city on Monday confirmed the two-bedroom‚ 357m² property overlooking Fourth Beach is indeed up for sale‚ in line with its policy of disposing of non-core assets.

“In the past three financial years (2014/15 to 2016/17)‚ the city has sold and transferred 163 properties that are no longer required for municipal services‚” said Stuart Diamond‚ City of Cape Town Mayoral Committee Member for Assets and Facilities Management.

He said properties were identified for sale on a continuous basis.

“Properties are disposed of for a number of different uses and purposes including residential‚ social care (churches‚ crèches)‚ other government uses‚ business and industrial use‚ among others depending on the applicable or proposed zoning of the property‚” Diamond said.

The Clifton property is one of several due to be auctioned by ClareMart at Cape Town's One & Only Hotel on March 27‚ according to ClareMart general executive director Andrew Koch.

“It has been standing empty for some time and is completely surplus‚” Koch said. “Everyone is saying why didn’t they just Airbnb the property.”