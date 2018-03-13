Top lawyers suddenly go quiet over listeriosis

Two top consumer lawyers‚ who last week publicly warned about class action by listeriosis victims against Tiger Brands‚ are no longer giving interviews to the media.

One of them has confirmed being hired by Tiger Brands while the other did not say that specifically but cited a “conflict of interest”.

Consumer lawyer Janusz Luterek previously spoke to TimesLIVE about Tiger Brands and the need for environmental health practitioners to be employed by the national department‚ but by the end of last week he said he could no longer comment on the case.

