Two people have been wounded after a motorist fired shots into a crowd of protesters on the outskirts of Ballito‚ north of Durban‚ on Monday night.

The shooter had driven into a group of demonstrators on the R102 near Groutville and‚ fearing for his life‚ opened fire into the crowd.

One man sustained a gunshot wound to his leg while another‚ a security guard at a nearby business‚ was shot in the back.

The protest action continued on Tuesday morning. IPSS Medical Rescue spokesman Paul Herbst said that the protest had resulted in the closure of the R102.

“It’s alleged that a driver of a light motor vehicle passing by the protesters‚ opened fire on them. One protester was shot in the leg‚ an on-duty security guard at nearby business premises was also shot‚” he said.

“Both victims were transported to hospital by IPSS Medical Rescue for further care. It is believed that the community are angry because they have not had electricity.”

The shooting comes two weeks after a similar protest in which a woman was left fighting for her life in a Durban hospital after being struck in the face by a brick that was flung through her windscreen during the upheaval.

Sashnee Daniel‚ 27‚ had been placed in an induced coma after suffering severe head trauma and remains in a serious state.

Police were not immediately available for comment on Tuesday morning.