South Africa

WATCH | Thieves so brazen they'll steal your phone while you're using it

13 March 2018 - 19:26 By TimesLIVE

CCTV footage of a robber grabbing a cell phone from a man while he was speaking on it has surfaced on social media.

The incident took place at a Rocco Mamas in Randburg on February 27 2018.

According to Intelligence Bureau SA this isn't the only report of this happening - as they also have a video of a thief stealing someone's phone mid-text.  

A few incidents have been reported theft of cellphone while you are sitting at a restaurant! It's imperative to always...

Posted by Intelligence Bureau SA on Saturday, March 10, 2018

