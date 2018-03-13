WATCH | Thieves so brazen they'll steal your phone while you're using it
13 March 2018 - 19:26
CCTV footage of a robber grabbing a cell phone from a man while he was speaking on it has surfaced on social media.
The incident took place at a Rocco Mamas in Randburg on February 27 2018.
According to Intelligence Bureau SA this isn't the only report of this happening - as they also have a video of a thief stealing someone's phone mid-text.
A few incidents have been reported theft of cellphone while you are sitting at a restaurant! It's imperative to always...Posted by Intelligence Bureau SA on Saturday, March 10, 2018