“Every human being deserves to have the dignity bestowed on them by God respected. Anyone who demeans this through any form of abuse demeans themselves and God. Abusing others is unbiblical and cannot be condoned‚” he said.

Meanwhile‚ a close member of Shukri’s family – whose name is known to TimesLIVE – urged the author to release his alleged abusers’ names.

The man‚ identifying himself as “Angus”‚ the “youngest brother” of Shukri‚ said: “I'd like to state clearly upfront that any physical and sexual abuse is unforgiveable and leaves scars that last a lifetime. In some cases‚ victims of abuse never recover; perhaps this is why reading Shukri's scornful statement against … Tutu and the Anglican Church of Southern Africa is so painful to me.

“As Ishtiyaq's youngest brother‚ I can unfortunately confirm that I too was a victim of abuse. What deeply saddens me is the fact that my eldest brother‚ Ishtiyaq‚ has decided to use this topic of sexual abuse … to publically lash out at an 86-year-old Desmond Tutu‚” Angus said in a written statement.

He added that Shukri accused Tutu and the church of covering up abuse “that was never reported” – while defending Oxfam and “failing to acknowledge that the 'sex parties' prostitutes and bullying of lower-income earners at Oxfam was also covered up”.

“Ishtiyaq's statement was hurtful to me‚ because I have seen first-hand the good work Tutu and the Anglican Church of South Africa has done. Reading his public announcement‚ I am also reminded about the fact that when I tried to speak out‚ my family reprimanded me and accused me of lying. I had nobody to support my story‚ nobody to confirm my allegations because the victims of abuse that came before me stood silent.

“Bad things happen when good people do nothing‚” he wrote.

He also criticised Shukri for remaining silent.