Rooting out sexual abuse in schools would require a change in how schools are run‚ and a change in society’s values.

This is according to the Federation of Governing Bodies of South African Schools (Fedsas)‚ who said a multi-pronged approach was needed.

The organisation was responding to the report that a police officer tasked with investigating allegations of sexual assault at a Soweto school on Monday allegedly forced two of the 87 victims to undress in a classroom and molested them.

But this isn’t the only reported incident of sexual assaults in school premises in the past few months.

In October last year‚ a school patrol officer was arrested and charged with three counts of rape and numerous counts of sexual assault after he was accused of sexually assaulting at least 87 girls at the same school where the Monday incident allegedly occurred.