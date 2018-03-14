The Association for Mining and Construction Union (Amcu) says its 20 000 members will march to the Union Buildings in Pretoria on March 20 to protest the mass job losses in the mining industry and other socio-economic issues.

The protest will affect staff attendance at various mines across the country‚ with marches planned in Polokwane‚ Durban‚ Welkom and Pretoria.

Although the strike will be protected‚ workers stand to lose income on the day as the “no work‚ no pay” rule will apply.

Amcu applied for the strike certificate at the National Economic Development and Labour Council in 2017.