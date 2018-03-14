A team led by Suzanna Francis‚ from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine‚ collaborated with the Africa Health Research Institute in Durban in the research‚ published in the journal PLOS Medicine.

They recruited young people in uMkhanyakude‚ a so-called “health and demographic surveillance site” for the research institute and found the following infection rates:

Herpes simplex virus type 2: Female 28.7%‚ males 16.8%

Chlamydia: Female 11.2%‚ male 5.3%

Trichomoniasis: Female 4.6%‚ male 0.6%

Gonorrhea: Female 1.8%‚ male 1.5%

Bacterial vaginosis: 42.1% (females only)

Francis said adolescents and young adults were particularly vulnerable to sexually transmitted infections‚ to the extent that a positive test for herpes “could be used as a biological proxy for sexual activity”.

Gathering data on prevalence was the first strategic step in a World Health Organisation five-year programme on STIs‚ and Francis said it was “essential to advocate‚ fund‚ plan‚ implement and evaluate interventions for prevention and control”.

When acquired in adolescence‚ STIs could jeopardise sexual and reproductive health later in life‚ as well as the health of babies.