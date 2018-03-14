A Metrorail train collided with a truck in Eerste River‚ Cape Town‚ on Wednesday causing hour-long delays on the Metrorail northern line.

Metrorail spokesperson Riana Scott confirmed the incident‚ which happened just after 8am at Eerste River level crossing.

“Emergency and technical teams are on site to render assistance. First reports from the scene indicate that the train crew suffered slight injuries; the extent of the truck driver’s injuries have yet to be confirmed‚” she said. No passengers were reported hurt.

Scott said passengers on the train disembarked and the railway line was closed between Eerste River and Faure. Trains from Cape Town were terminating at Eerste River‚ a train shuttle was operating between Faure and Strand and buses were being laid on between Eerste River and Muldersvlei/Faure.

“The incident adds 60-plus minutes to normal travelling time‚” said Scott.