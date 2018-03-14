South Africa

City-wide power outage in Durban

14 March 2018 - 10:58 By Jeff Wicks
EThekwini municipality spokesperson Gugu Sisilana confirmed the outage and said they were investigating the cause.
Image: MARK WESSELS

Vast swathes of the eThekwini municipality are without power as part of a city-wide blackout on Wednesday.

eThekwini municipality spokesperson Gugu Sisilana said technicians were still investigating the cause of the outage‚ which downed lines from Tongaat to Amanzimtoti.

“They are investigating the cause of the power failure and we are still waiting for the data regarding which areas have been affected‚” she said.

