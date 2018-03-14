South Africa

Durban's fault hotline crashes following city power outage

14 March 2018 - 11:41 By Jeff Wicks
The eThekwini municipality’s electricity fault hotline crashed.
The eThekwini municipality’s electricity fault hotline crashed.
Image: Supplied

The eThekwini municipality’s electricity fault hotline crashed on Wednesday‚ flooded with calls in the wake of a major power outage that stretched across the city.

eThekwini spokeswoman Gugu Sisilana said their technicians were still investigating the cause of the outage‚ which downed lines from Tongaat to Amanzimtoti.

“The call centre is flooded with calls and the phones are ringing off the hook. We are trying to reach them as well‚” she said.

“They are investigating the cause of the power failure and we are still waiting for the data regarding which areas have been affected‚” she added.

She would not be drawn to comment on a viral Whatsapp message that a substation in Mariannhill had “blown up” resulting in the city-wide outage.

READ MORE

Violent KZN protests cause havoc with traffic

A groundswell of fury over service delivery forced the closure of parts of the N2 and the R102 between Groutville and Stanger again on Tuesday night.
News
5 hours ago

Police in running battles with protesters on N2 outside Durban

Police and security personnel spent a busy morning engaged in running battles with protesters on the R102 and N2 near Groutville‚ north of Durban‚ as ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Motshekga wants other departments to be held accountable too South Africa
  2. WATCH | Police probe brazen cellphone robbery at Randburg restaurant South Africa
  3. How to report hate crime anonymously in SA South Africa
  4. How my pastor brainwashed me: 'He told me to divorce my husband' South Africa
  5. When there's smoke‚ there's not always fire South Africa

Latest Videos

Smooth criminal: Thief gets away with a cell phone at a Johannesburg restaurant
Busted! Watch how this home affairs official keeps herself entertained at work
X