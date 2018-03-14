The eThekwini municipality’s electricity fault hotline crashed on Wednesday‚ flooded with calls in the wake of a major power outage that stretched across the city.

eThekwini spokeswoman Gugu Sisilana said their technicians were still investigating the cause of the outage‚ which downed lines from Tongaat to Amanzimtoti.

“The call centre is flooded with calls and the phones are ringing off the hook. We are trying to reach them as well‚” she said.

“They are investigating the cause of the power failure and we are still waiting for the data regarding which areas have been affected‚” she added.

She would not be drawn to comment on a viral Whatsapp message that a substation in Mariannhill had “blown up” resulting in the city-wide outage.