"On Friday‚ 9 March 2018‚ DUT management learnt that the unions accepted the offer but the signing could not take place either because labour representatives did not avail themselves to sign. The commissioners of the CCMA then advised all parties to meet on Monday‚ March 12‚ 2018 at 3pm to sign.

"DUT management presented itself for the planned meeting‚ however‚ the three unions did not arrive. The parties were once again invited to the CCMA to sign the agreement on Tuesday‚ March 13‚ 2018 at 12pm. Management attended the CCMA‚ but once again the three Unions did not attend‚" the statement read.

Both parties agreed on a salary increase of seven percent across the board‚ including a R200 housing allowance and a waiver of the no-work-no-pay principle.

In addition‚ once the agreement was signed‚ staff would then be able to take advantage of a salary advance - up to a maximum of R12 000 - with repayment options.