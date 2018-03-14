Organisation Equal Education will‚ on Wednesday‚ ask the Bisho High Court to compel Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga to fix flaws in her department’s rules for school infrastructure‚ which it says have let the government shirk its duties.

After a sustained campaign by Equal Education‚ the minister published legally binding norms and standards for school infrastructure in November 2013‚ which compelled the Department of Basic Education to ensure schools were safe and dignified places in which to learn.