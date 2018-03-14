South Africa

Government taken to task over schools

14 March 2018 - 09:49 By Tamar Kahn
Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga.
Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga.
Image: Sunday Times

Organisation Equal Education will‚ on Wednesday‚ ask the Bisho High Court to compel Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga to fix flaws in her department’s rules for school infrastructure‚ which it says have let the government shirk its duties.

After a sustained campaign by Equal Education‚ the minister published legally binding norms and standards for school infrastructure in November 2013‚ which compelled the Department of Basic Education to ensure schools were safe and dignified places in which to learn.

School‚ MEC and Minister blamed for 2014 killer blaze at school for the deaf

The SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has blamed education officials for the deaths of three pupils at the North West School for the Deaf in August ...
News
1 month ago

But Equal Education says these obligations‚ detailed in regulations to the South African Schools Act‚ did not go far enough because they allowed the department to break the deadlines they set out.

"The wording of the norms and standards allows the department a ‘get-out-of-jail-free card’‚" said the Equal Education Law Centre’s deputy director Daniel Linde. Regulation 4(5)(a) says the Department of Basic Education is only responsible for fixing schools to the extent that other parts of the state‚ such as public works‚ municipalities or Eskom‚ co-operate and make resources available.

READ MORE:

'Expel Vaal pupil who threw a book at teacher'

The Education for Social Justice Foundation says it is outraged and infuriated by endless violence directed at teachers by learners in some of the ...
News
2 days ago

We thought Hoërskool Overvaal matter would ‘sort itself out’: Motshekga

Basic Education Minister‚ Angie Motshekga on Monday said she and department officials had not anticipated that the issues of Hoërskool Overvaal would ...
News
1 month ago

KZN school visit shows cramped conditions and ill-equipped teachers to blame for poor matric performance

Some matric learners at a KwaZulu-Natal school whose pass rate plummeted from 95% three years ago to a dismal 26% last year are having to share a ...
Politics
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Motshekga wants other departments to be held accountable too South Africa
  2. WATCH | Police probe brazen cellphone robbery at Randburg restaurant South Africa
  3. How to report hate crime anonymously in SA South Africa
  4. How my pastor brainwashed me: 'He told me to divorce my husband' South Africa
  5. When there's smoke‚ there's not always fire South Africa

Latest Videos

Smooth criminal: Thief gets away with a cell phone at a Johannesburg restaurant
Busted! Watch how this home affairs official keeps herself entertained at work
X