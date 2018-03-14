Gruesome prison brawl under investigation

The oversight body has asked for a report on the circumstances surrounding the death as a matter of urgency. “The inspectorate will report to the Minister of Justice and Correctional Services and parliament and make the report available to the department of correctional services and the public‚” she said. The South African Prisoners Organisation for Human Rights (SAPOHR) said on Wednesday that the death of prisoners had become the norm.

“The death of prisoners at the hands of fellow prisoners and correctional officers is all too familiar to SAPOHR‚ and in fact has become a norm in the modern department of correctional services since the dawn of our democracy‚” said spokesperson Golden Miles Bhudu.

“These kind of deaths‚ assaults and injuries of prisoners we have drawn a conclusion … is a result of negligence‚ ignorance and the lucky-go attitude from the side of the system that was supposed to protect and care for both prisoners and correctional officials alike‚” said Bhudu.

“One death of an inmate or a correctional officer is one too much.”

JICS recorded 52 “unnatural deaths” - with suicides representing 27 of those – in its 2016/2017 annual report.

“All inmate-on-inmate deaths are related to inter-gang rivalry. Inmates were killed as a result of stabbing with self-made knives‚ assault with fists‚ and/or kicked to death. The extreme violence and brutality that took place was caused by both remand detainees and sentenced offenders‚” said the report.

For the 2015/2016 financial year‚ the department of correctional services reported 62 deaths from prima facie unnatural causes to the inspectorate.