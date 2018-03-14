South Africa

HIV infections on the rise in Gauteng - Research

14 March 2018 - 11:08 By Timeslive
Gauteng has the highest number of new infections of all nine provinces.
Gauteng has the highest number of new infections of all nine provinces.
Image: iStock

Gauteng has the highest number of new HIV/Aids infections of all nine provinces.

This is according to research by the South African Institute of Race Relations.

Overall‚ its research shows that South Africa has made considerable progress against the scourge of HIV/Aids‚ with a marked decline in the number of new infections since 2009. However‚ it states‚ "an intensified campaign is needed to sustain the gains".

The total number of new HIV infections declined countrywide by 39% – from 437‚705 to 266‚931 – between 2009 and 2016.

Chlamydia and herpes common among 15 to 24-year-olds: research

The sexually transmitted diseases chlamydia and herpes are common among 15 to 24-year-olds‚ research has found.
News
7 hours ago

IRR analyst Tawanda Makombo said the previously high rate of new HIV infections declined largely as a result of improved HIV/Aids awareness and campaigning strategies in schools‚ hospitals and communities. "Moreover‚ at present‚ condom distribution particularly at universities has intensified to such an extent that students even demand that they be supplied with flavoured varieties."

The Northern Cape showed the biggest improvement between 2009 and 2016‚ with a 57.6% drop in new HIV infections‚ from 5‚557 to 2‚356.

KwaZulu-Natal‚ which had the highest rate of new HIV infections in 2009 (121‚308)‚ achieved a drastic reduction of almost 50% to 62‚117 new infections in 2016‚ the IRR data shows.

While Gauteng’s rate of new infections fell by 27.6% – from 102‚074 in 2009 to 73‚951 in 2016 – it has the highest number of new infections of all nine provinces.

'Can I have a flavoured condom‚ please?' HIV infections decline as campaigns pay off

South Africa has made considerable progress against HIV/Aids‚ with a marked decline in the number of new infections since 2009.
Lifestyle
2 days ago

Makombo said that while the overall reduction in HIV infection rates across the country is encouraging‚ there is room for improvement.

“The national Department of Health must intensify HIV/Aids awareness among all South Africans in order to reduce the risk of infection in those at highest risk‚ especially young people."

In addition‚ "Civil society should be more involved in education and support programmes in the fight against HIV and Aids‚" Makombo said.

READ MORE:

Healthy outrage: the story of a South African healthcare pioneer

Healthy Outrage is an apt title for a story that describes the journey Dr Trudy Thomas travelled during the various stages of her life.
Lifestyle
13 days ago

Let's hope Ramaphosa can do for walking what he did for condoms: minister

Health minister Aaron Motsoaledi says he hopes President Cyril Ramaphosa will do for walking what he did for condoms.
Politics
21 days ago

Most read

  1. Motshekga wants other departments to be held accountable too South Africa
  2. WATCH | Police probe brazen cellphone robbery at Randburg restaurant South Africa
  3. How to report hate crime anonymously in SA South Africa
  4. How my pastor brainwashed me: 'He told me to divorce my husband' South Africa
  5. When there's smoke‚ there's not always fire South Africa

Latest Videos

Smooth criminal: Thief gets away with a cell phone at a Johannesburg restaurant
Busted! Watch how this home affairs official keeps herself entertained at work
X