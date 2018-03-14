Gauteng has the highest number of new HIV/Aids infections of all nine provinces.

This is according to research by the South African Institute of Race Relations.

Overall‚ its research shows that South Africa has made considerable progress against the scourge of HIV/Aids‚ with a marked decline in the number of new infections since 2009. However‚ it states‚ "an intensified campaign is needed to sustain the gains".

The total number of new HIV infections declined countrywide by 39% – from 437‚705 to 266‚931 – between 2009 and 2016.