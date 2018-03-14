When Tinyiko Masemola joined a church in Ekurhuleni she was hoping to receive prayers and find a job‚ but instead she was consumed by drama that left her faith in tatters.

On Wednesday Masemola took part in a march to the SA Human Rights Commission and the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural‚ Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL) in Braamfontein against false pastors and prophets.

She detailed to TimesLIVE how an honest pursuit for divine intervention left her desolate. Masemola had been unemployed for two years when she was referred to a church in Ekurhuleni. At this church‚ a visiting pastor told her the cause of her predicament.

“He told me that the reason I am not getting a job is because the pastor of the church where I went to was manipulating me to be spiritually bound. He said to me‚ ‘No matter where you go‚ you will never get a job‚’” Masemola said.

The new pastor convinced Masemola to join his church‚ and that’s when the trouble started.

“The pastor told me I needed to divorce my husband because he is bad luck. He also told me that my mother-in-law is a witch. He made me buy oil. Every midnight‚ he would pray with me and I had to immerse my feet in the water and call him‚ with the oil also in the water‚ and we would pray. He told me that he is breaking the spirit that is making me not to get a job and caused bad luck for me‚” she said.

“I was not aware what this was doing to me. You become so attached to these pastors and very obsessed… The unfortunate part about it is that you also have a very bad relationship with God. You end up thinking there is no God. There is no love. There is no solution in this world.

"Most of the people who went to the same church and underwent the same experience‚ they don’t go to church.”

“Today I don’t really go to church but I do believe in a god that is not yet properly defined to me because of the many churches that I have already been to‚ the many different doctrines and belief systems.”