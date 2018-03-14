In a first of its kind locally‚ a website has been launched to help victims anonymously report hate crimes in South Africa.

The platform was created by the Love Not Hate campaign‚ a nationwide initiative addressing violence against lesbian‚ gay‚ bisexual‚ transgender and intersex (LGBTI) people.

Love Not Hate spokesperson Lerato Phalakatshela said secondary victimisation - experiencing victim-blaming while reporting a crime - was a real factor in South Africa and often deterred people from reporting hate crimes. “Victims sometimes don’t want to report to a person physically. People sometimes want to remain anonymous and still want to share a story that happened to them.”

“We wanted to give people a platform where they can share their stories or incidents … without being victimised.”