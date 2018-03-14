South Africa

Low turnout for march against false prophets

14 March 2018 - 13:32 By Penwell Dlamini
A group of protesters and journalists outside the Braam Park office park where a memorandum of demands will be handed to the CRL commission against false prophets. 14 March 2018
Image: Penwell Dlamini

A march against false prophets and pastors in Braamfontein‚ Johannesburg‚ had a low turnout on Wednesday.

Hardly 50 people pitched up to protest against the rise and fame of false prophets which has become a serious issue for society and government.

A throng of journalists‚ however‚ arrived to see what would become of the march. This is after the High Court in Pretoria ruled that the organisers of the march may not refer to Prophet Shepherd Bushiri in defamatory terms on their posters during the event.

Judge Elizabeth Kubushi interdicted organisers of the #FakeProphetsMustFall march and a man named Martins Antonio from making statements on Facebook regarding Bushiri.

Antonio has had serious squabbles with Bushiri‚ leading to the famous “prophet” even commenting about him during his sermons at his big church in Tshwane. Eliot Buthane‚ who represented Antonio in the High Court in Pretoria‚ lashed out at false prophets.

“You women that are victimised in your churches‚ speak out. Speak and speak out. There is no prophet that has got power over your life. If a prophet can prophesy and say to you‚ ‘you are going to die’‚ you must know that that is Satanism. It has got nothing to do with God and His kingdom.

“If Bushiri is one of those false prophets who are sexualising women in his congregation. If Bushiri is one of those prophets who go and lure money for people to meet with him‚ then this march is about him too‚” said Buthane‚ who got one “Hallelujah” from the small crowd. Buthane went on to name a number of prophets and challenged them to come join him in the fight against false prophets if they are genuine servants of the gospel.

“If you don’t want to be associated with these ones [false prophets]‚ join us. Silence will then mean betrayal. You must tell your congregants that they must join us. If you are indeed willing to fight false prophecy under the name of the kingdom [of God]‚ then you must join us‚” Buthane said.

The organisers of the march are expected to hand in a memorandum of demands to the SA Human Rights Commission and the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural‚ Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL) in Braamfontein.

