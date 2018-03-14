“If Bushiri is one of those false prophets who are sexualising women in his congregation. If Bushiri is one of those prophets who go and lure money for people to meet with him‚ then this march is about him too‚” said Buthane‚ who got one “Hallelujah” from the small crowd. Buthane went on to name a number of prophets and challenged them to come join him in the fight against false prophets if they are genuine servants of the gospel.

“If you don’t want to be associated with these ones [false prophets]‚ join us. Silence will then mean betrayal. You must tell your congregants that they must join us. If you are indeed willing to fight false prophecy under the name of the kingdom [of God]‚ then you must join us‚” Buthane said.

The organisers of the march are expected to hand in a memorandum of demands to the SA Human Rights Commission and the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural‚ Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL) in Braamfontein.