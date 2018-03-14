Metrorail has indefinitely cancelled trains between Koedoespoort and Pienaarspoort in Pretoria‚ reports said on Wednesday.

Metrorail spokesperson Lillian Mofokeng said the decision was taken after attacks on workers and vandalism.

"In less than a week‚ we have seen 10 employees attacked. They have been taken out of service. We cannot risk any other life‚ we cannot continue like this‚" Mofokeng told Jacaranda FM news.

"Six new trains have been withdrawn because of vandalism. The windscreens have been shattered with stones and we are really fearful of what will come next. We are appealing to the community members of Mamelodi to stop the violence."