Metrorail trains suspended between two Pretoria stations after violence
Metrorail has indefinitely cancelled trains between Koedoespoort and Pienaarspoort in Pretoria‚ reports said on Wednesday.
Metrorail spokesperson Lillian Mofokeng said the decision was taken after attacks on workers and vandalism.
"In less than a week‚ we have seen 10 employees attacked. They have been taken out of service. We cannot risk any other life‚ we cannot continue like this‚" Mofokeng told Jacaranda FM news.
"Six new trains have been withdrawn because of vandalism. The windscreens have been shattered with stones and we are really fearful of what will come next. We are appealing to the community members of Mamelodi to stop the violence."
Train driver, train guard, security guard & a customer service official were attacked by a group of angry train commuters who also stoned the windscreens of trains servicing the Mamelodi Corridor route.Posted by CICA - Crime Intelligence & Community Awareness - South Africa on Saturday, 10 March 2018
Metrorail had reported the violence last week‚ saying its newly introduced trains in the Mamelodi Corridor had been stoned. Four staff members were attacked at Pretoria station.
Metrorail condemns attack on train crew and stoning of the new train pic.twitter.com/P6gI3tfRV0— metrorailgp (@metrorailgp) March 8, 2018