Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga was not willing to go down alone for failure to meet the schools infrastructure targets that the state set itself.

Motshekga wanted other departments such as Water and Sanitation and Public Works to also be held accountable.

"For instance‚ this will include some of the departments such as the minister of Public Works being responsible for infrastructure of the state in general‚ the ministries of Water and Sanitation being responsible for infrastructure relating to water and sanitation and the minister of Energy being responsible for the provision of electrical infrastructure. None of these entities have been cited as respondents‚ despite a list of other respondents having been identified as necessary parties‚" read her defence.