'There was blood coming under the door': Inside the deadly Leeuwkop prison battle

He said specialised warders from the province were deployed to the prison.

“They are the SWAT guys. They joined our SWAT guys. They only bring in SWAT when there is big trouble. They took everyone from Cell 9 and beat them.

“When the body was dragged out along with the injured prisoner all you saw was blood. The guy’s head was almost off.”

According to the prison union and the department of correctional services‚ there was one confirmed death and one injury.

The prisoner said the fight was over the drug trade and its control within the prison.

“There are big fights going on in prisons in Gauteng and elsewhere. Its all about the drugs‚ and who controls the business.

“The guy who was killed is a bigshot. His gangsters will want blood. They will want to get those that did this. It’s big money which these gangs make‚ both here in the prison and outside‚ and if there is a threat to their money they will kill those who try to take them on.”

TimesLIVE has learnt that earlier this month a warder and another prisoner were seriously injured in the current drug control war.

The killing has raised fears of the riots spreading to other prisons in the country where some warders have gone on strike.