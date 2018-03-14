South Africa

Two men shot on train on East Rand

14 March 2018 - 19:53 By Naledi Shange
Two men were shot while on a train in Benoni on Wednesday afternoon‚ said ER24 paramedics.

Spokesperson Werner Vermaak said bystanders informed paramedics that both men had been on the train when an altercation broke out between one of them and another train commuter.

The commuter involved in the argument was alleged to have whisked out his firearm and fired multiple shots at the person he was arguing with‚ critically injuring him.

Another man‚ believed to be around 60 yearsold was caught in the crossfire.

"He was found with a serious gunshot wound to his abdomen. Both men were treated and stabilised on scene before they were transported to hospital‚" said Vermaak.

ER24 and the local EMS attended to the wounded men when the train stopped at the Apex train station in Benoni.

It was not immediately clear whether the shooter had been arrested.

