IRR analyst Gabriela Mackay said this trend is worrying since other sectors such as mining‚ manufacturing‚ and construction - which collectively accounted for close to 40% of formal employment in 2001 - now account for only 23% of such people.

Mackay said: “In a country where only 21% of people employed have tertiary education‚ the decreasing contribution of sectors that have traditionally absorbed low and semi-skilled labour is worsening the problem of unemployment. This is because many of those looking to enter the job market do not have the requisite abilities to perform high-skilled professions. Also‚ people without some form of tertiary education find it harder to find employment.”

The scale of the challenge is borne out by statistics showing that‚ by the official definition‚ South Africa has an unemployment rate of 27.7%‚ or over 6-million unemployed – a figure that climbs to over 9-million‚ and a rate of 36.6%‚ if the expanded definition (which includes discouraged job-seekers) is used.

Mackay said that South Africa is likely to continue facing high levels of unemployment if it cannot find a way to both train and upskill jobseekers‚ while simultaneously promoting investment-driven growth.

“Reliance on the community‚ social‚ and personal services sector (which includes government) to create jobs is not a long-term solution as this cannot be sustained amid increasing debt levels‚” Mackay said.