WATCH | Busted! Video of Home Affairs official entertaining herself at work goes viral
A video circulating on social media shows a Home Affairs official at Beitbridge border post checking her Facebook feed and WhatsApp messages while on duty.
Disciplinary actions are being instituted over a video clip portraying a Home Affairs official at Beitbridge border post checking her Facebook and WhatsApp while she was meant to be working.
She and her bosses are now in hot water with headquarters.
The SA Department of Home Affairs confirmed she is stationed at the Beitbridge Port of Entry and that Minister Malusi Gigaba had on Wednesday issued an instruction to the department to act swiftly to address the matter.
"The department’s policy prohibits the usage of cellular phones by front office officials while performing their duties.
"The official has been identified and she will be subjected to internal disciplinary processes.
"Further to this‚ disciplinary measures have commenced against the three supervisors on the shift for lack of adequate supervision."
Director-General Mkuseli Apleni expressed his "displeasure at the lack of attention paid to the actual duty performed by the official in direct violation of the policy against use of cellular phones at workstations".
"Of major concern to me is the fact that the official is dealing with security documents without paying attention to detail and rather preoccupied with her cellular phone. To this end‚ we have commenced with disciplinary measures against the official and the three supervisors‚" said the director-general.
Twitter was of course quick to react:
At DHA you can spend several hours for something that doesn’t take more time, my passport was stamped exit when I was entering South Africa at the slowest and busiest border post in Southern Africa, Beitbridge, I only realised when I had already left.— Samuel Mahachi (@smahachi) March 14, 2018
It has been like this for years,someone is sleeping on duty and as zimbabweans we are now used and never moved by such working ethics by south africa's immigration,and i think this is most common at beitbridge.— ..george.k manyongaf (@george_manyonga) March 14, 2018
so sad dt u r only realising ds nw..i've bn using the beitbridge border post for e past 6years ..trust me wen i say this, she wz very efficient..e service w get z worse than ds..i wonder f ey get any training wtsoeva— mabuthoe (@EnerstNgqa) March 14, 2018
i am very surprised to note that you as SA Home affairs you were not aware whilst this abusive manner has been happening for many years at Beitbridge Border post by your officials. We have been subjected to all sorts of abuse by your immigration— farai (@wekwamatimbe) March 14, 2018
The service is worse at Beitbridge. I also wonder why the counters at OR Tambo never have full staff compliments in peak schedules ....— RayC (@rayauditor) March 14, 2018
We suffer from their ordeals at the Beitbridge Border Post. If you complain, they confiscate your passport & u will end up spending the whole day there. I had a terrible experience last December, a lady there wld stamp 3 passports & take a 15 minutes break & do the same again.— Liberty S Mazumber (@mazumber) March 14, 2018
Please do something Minister. Beitbridge is a nightmare for travelers. And this exactly is the treatment we get. No greetings, they completely ignore you and keep on talking to colleagues as if you are not standing in front of them. Why blacks do we treat each other like this?— #Nzoukadzi Creations (@NzoukadziCreat1) March 14, 2018