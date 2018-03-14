South Africa

WATCH | Police probe brazen cellphone robbery at Randburg restaurant

14 March 2018 - 13:17 By Timeslive

CCTV footage of a robber grabbing a cell phone from a man while he was speaking on it has surfaced on social media.

The police are investigating one case of common robbery following cellphone thefts that had been recorded on video at restaurants in the Randburg area.

The videos‚ one of which was taken at RocoMamas in Randburg on February 27‚ shows a man casually wandering onto the patio of the restaurant while pretending to be on a phone call himself‚ approaching a seated customer who is looking on his phone.

The man suddenly grabs the phone from the customer‚ sprints out of the restaurant and jumps into a gold-coloured vehicle which was waiting outside.

Social media users said another incident was recorded on video at a restaurant in Linden and another in Bromhof‚ Randburg.

A few incidents have been reported theft of cellphone while you are sitting at a restaurant! It's imperative to always...

Posted by Intelligence Bureau SA on Saturday, 10 March 2018

Randburg police spokesperson Capt Mpho Tshetlhane said only one incident was reported from this restaurant. “A case of common robbery was opened and is under investigation. No one has been arrested yet.”

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

  1. Motshekga wants other departments to be held accountable too South Africa
  2. WATCH | Police probe brazen cellphone robbery at Randburg restaurant South Africa
  3. How to report hate crime anonymously in SA South Africa
  4. How my pastor brainwashed me: 'He told me to divorce my husband' South Africa
  5. When there's smoke‚ there's not always fire South Africa

Latest Videos

Smooth criminal: Thief gets away with a cell phone at a Johannesburg restaurant
Busted! Watch how this home affairs official keeps herself entertained at work
X