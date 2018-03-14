WATCH | Police probe brazen cellphone robbery at Randburg restaurant
CCTV footage of a robber grabbing a cell phone from a man while he was speaking on it has surfaced on social media.
The police are investigating one case of common robbery following cellphone thefts that had been recorded on video at restaurants in the Randburg area.
The videos‚ one of which was taken at RocoMamas in Randburg on February 27‚ shows a man casually wandering onto the patio of the restaurant while pretending to be on a phone call himself‚ approaching a seated customer who is looking on his phone.
The man suddenly grabs the phone from the customer‚ sprints out of the restaurant and jumps into a gold-coloured vehicle which was waiting outside.
Social media users said another incident was recorded on video at a restaurant in Linden and another in Bromhof‚ Randburg.
A few incidents have been reported theft of cellphone while you are sitting at a restaurant! It's imperative to always...Posted by Intelligence Bureau SA on Saturday, 10 March 2018
Randburg police spokesperson Capt Mpho Tshetlhane said only one incident was reported from this restaurant. “A case of common robbery was opened and is under investigation. No one has been arrested yet.”
