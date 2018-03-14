The embattled Water and Sanitation Department will be subject to a commission of inquiry‚ with officials to face consequences for any negative findings‚ it was announced today‚ even as the department announced that a deal was struck to end a worker strike.

The biggest public sector union in the country‚ the National Education‚ Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu)‚ late last week announced it would embark on an indefinite strike at Department of Water and Sanitation offices and facilities nationwide. It said the strike was over corruption‚ maladministration and unfavourable working conditions.

The union’s demands included that the department cease using contractors in its projects since they were allegedly the gateway to “corruption and looting” in the department.