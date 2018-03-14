We are lucky our children lived‚ says mother of toddler treated for listeriosis

“They must be sure next time that their food is right because you can't let people get sick. We were lucky. Some families died. We still had a second chance to see our children but others never saw their families come back again. So from my part‚ they must be more careful and test their foods before they put it on the shelves for people to buy‚” she said.

Louw said her son had been perfectly fine when he left for the Child Care and Orientation Centre earlier that morning.

She was shocked to suddenly get a call to rush to the local clinic.

“When we got to the clinic they told us some of the children had fever and some had diarrhea‚ some were vomiting. When I found my child he was hot with fever and they had taken off his clothes‚” she said.

They were all transferred to the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital.

“When we arrived by the ward‚ I saw they were already waiting for us. They took the children‚ some they put on drips and checked them. They told us they will admit the children‚” she said.

The children spent five days in hospital.