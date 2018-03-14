Reports that the RK Khan Hospital in Chatsworth was on fire were not true.

Hospital staff said rumours that the hospital was in flames‚ circulating on social media accompanied by a picture of plumes of smoke from the hospital‚ were not true.

A staff member said the hospital's generator‚ which had been activated following a city-wide power outage on Wednesday morning‚ had "blown"‚ resulting in the black smoke around the hospital near the generators. She said however that there were no flames.