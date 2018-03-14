When there's smoke‚ there's not always fire
Reports that the RK Khan Hospital in Chatsworth was on fire were not true.
Hospital staff said rumours that the hospital was in flames‚ circulating on social media accompanied by a picture of plumes of smoke from the hospital‚ were not true.
A staff member said the hospital's generator‚ which had been activated following a city-wide power outage on Wednesday morning‚ had "blown"‚ resulting in the black smoke around the hospital near the generators. She said however that there were no flames.
The employee said their maintenance team was working on fixing the problem. She could not say whether patient care was being compromised as a result of the problem.
The KZN department of health said they would investigate the matter.
Meanwhile the city said they were aware of the power outage affecting various areas in eThekwini.
"Our technicians are on site investigating the problem and electricity has been restored in some areas. Areas which are still without power will be restored shortly."
They appealed for patience as teams worked to restore electricity to affected areas.