The woman accused of orchestrating the murder of two Durban schoolboys in September last year – allegedly an act of a lover scorned – was denied bail by the Durban Magistrate’s court on Tuesday.

Amahle Maliwa had made a fresh bid for liberty as she awaits trial‚ previously having abandoned her hopes for bail after she’d first appeared in the dock.

Maliwa‚ along with alleged co-conspirator Liziwe Ngwayishe‚ are accused of the murder of Njabulo Mankayi and Luyanda Msomi‚ both aged 10-years-old‚ last year.

Maliwa had apparently been engaged in a sordid affair with Mankayi’s father and is alleged to have kidnapped the pair in retaliation for his ending of their dalliance.