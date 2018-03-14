Thousands of commuters reliant on eThekwini municipal busses – outsourced to a company headed by Jacob Zuma’s nephew Mandla Gcaba – have been told to make another plan as the controversy-addled contractor can’t buy diesel.

The city’s 450 buses have ground to a halt.

In a tersely worded statement issued on Wednesday‚ city spokeswoman Tozi Mthethwa urged commuters to make “alternative travel arrangements” until further notice.

“EThekwini Municipality wishes to inform all commuters utilising the Municipality’s bus service run by the private operator‚ Tansnat – that the bus service is affected in all areas due to a shortage of diesel‚” she said.

“Commuters are urged to make alternative travel arrangements from today‚ 14 March 2018 until further notice. The Municipality wishes to apologise to all commuters for the inconvenience caused‚” she added.