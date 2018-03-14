South Africa

Zuma's nephew can't make the bus's wheels go round in Durban

14 March 2018 - 17:44 By Jeff Wicks
Image: 123rf/ Juan Antonio Barros Moreno

Thousands of commuters reliant on eThekwini municipal busses – outsourced to a company headed by Jacob Zuma’s nephew Mandla Gcaba – have been told to make another plan as the controversy-addled contractor can’t buy diesel.

The city’s 450 buses have ground to a halt.

In a tersely worded statement issued on Wednesday‚ city spokeswoman Tozi Mthethwa urged commuters to make “alternative travel arrangements” until further notice.

“EThekwini Municipality wishes to inform all commuters utilising the Municipality’s bus service run by the private operator‚ Tansnat – that the bus service is affected in all areas due to a shortage of diesel‚” she said.

“Commuters are urged to make alternative travel arrangements from today‚ 14 March 2018 until further notice. The Municipality wishes to apologise to all commuters for the inconvenience caused‚” she added.

READ MORE

KZN towns brace for taxi routes clash

The towns of Ladysmith and Ezakheni in central KwaZulu-Natal were on lockdown on Monday as feuding taxi associations clashed over routes.
News
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Two men shot on train on East Rand South Africa
  2. Zuma says he will pay back money to defend court battles should he lose: ... South Africa
  3. WATCH | Six scorching revelations from behind the scenes at Gupta TV South Africa
  4. Scores left homeless after demolitions in Makhaza South Africa
  5. Zuma's nephew can't make the bus's wheels go round in Durban South Africa

Latest Videos

Smooth criminal: Thief gets away with a cell phone at a Johannesburg restaurant
Busted! Watch how this home affairs official keeps herself entertained at work
X