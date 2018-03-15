South Africa

After-school swim ends in tragedy for Durban teen

15 March 2018 - 08:02 By Jeff Wicks
Police divers work to recover the body of a 14-year-old girl who drowned while swimming in the Umlazi River in Mariannhill, KwaZulu-Natal on March 13 2018.
Image: SAPS Search and Rescue

Police divers have recovered the body of a 14-year-old girl who drowned while swimming in the Umlazi River near Luanda in Mariannhill on Tuesday afternoon.

It is understood that the teenager and a group of friends had taken to the water after school and she had disappeared under the water.

Her family contacted authorities after she didn’t arrive home on Tuesday night and didn’t show up for school on Wednesday. On questioning her friends‚ policemen established that she had drowned the day before.

Members of the Search and Rescue Unit‚ aided by specialist search dogs‚ combed the winding banks of the river. They conducted a dive operation guided by the sniffer dogs and recovered the girl’s body on Wednesday afternoon.

