After-school swim ends in tragedy for Durban teen

Police divers have recovered the body of a 14-year-old girl who drowned while swimming in the Umlazi River near Luanda in Mariannhill on Tuesday afternoon.

It is understood that the teenager and a group of friends had taken to the water after school and she had disappeared under the water.

Her family contacted authorities after she didn’t arrive home on Tuesday night and didn’t show up for school on Wednesday. On questioning her friends‚ policemen established that she had drowned the day before.

Members of the Search and Rescue Unit‚ aided by specialist search dogs‚ combed the winding banks of the river. They conducted a dive operation guided by the sniffer dogs and recovered the girl’s body on Wednesday afternoon.