Australia considers fast-tracking visas for 'persecuted' white South African farmers

Australia’s conservative government is considering fast-tracking visas for white South African farmers so they can flee their “horrific circumstances” for a “civilised country“.

The offer was swiftly rebuffed by South Africa, with a government spokesman saying that no section of the country’s population was in any danger.

Australia’s Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton, who oversees immigration and has drawn international criticism for heading a tough crackdown on asylum-seekers from Asia and the Middle East, said the farmers deserve “special attention” for acceptance on refugee or humanitarian grounds.

He cited reports of land seizures and violence targeting the white farmers.

“If you look at the footage, you hear the stories and you read the accounts, it’s a horrific circumstance that they face,” Dutton told Sydney’s Daily Telegraph late Wednesday.

“I’ve asked my department to look at options and ways in which we can provide some assistance because I do think on the information I’ve seen people do need help, and they need help from a civilised country like ours.”