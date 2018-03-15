A Cape Town church youth leader arrested for allegedly sexually preying on at least 50 teenage boys online has been rearrested while out on bail.

The 27-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday afternoon for allegedly contravening the Electronic Communications and Transactions Act‚ which governs cyber crime‚ police and church sources told TimesLive.

They said the man — who cannot be named — was being held at Bellville police station pending a court appearance on Friday.

He has made several appearances at Wynberg Magistrate’s Court since his first arrest in September 2017 and is due to appear again in April.

Police said the new arrest warrant‚ which was issued with a search warrant‚ covered “similar offences”. Prosecutors are expected to combine the two cases before the trial.