South Africa

Cape Town church leader accused of sex offences rearrested

15 March 2018 - 09:41 By Dave Chambers
The man is being held at Bellville police station pending a court appearance on Friday.
Image: SUHAIB SALEM

A Cape Town church youth leader arrested for allegedly sexually preying on at least 50 teenage boys online has been rearrested while out on bail.

The 27-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday afternoon for allegedly contravening the Electronic Communications and Transactions Act‚ which governs cyber crime‚ police and church sources told TimesLive.

They said the man — who cannot be named — was being held at Bellville police station pending a court appearance on Friday.

He has made several appearances at Wynberg Magistrate’s Court since his first arrest in September 2017 and is due to appear again in April.

Police said the new arrest warrant‚ which was issued with a search warrant‚ covered “similar offences”. Prosecutors are expected to combine the two cases before the trial.

TimesLIVE reported in September that the Common Ground Church youth leader allegedly posted pictures of scantily clad women on WhatsApp and Instagram to entice teenage boys to send him explicit photographs. He then threatened to make their photos public unless they sent him more revealing images.

In addition to boys aged 12 to 17 from some of the church’s nine congregations‚ the man’s alleged victims included pupils at a number of leading Cape Town boys’ schools. He presented himself as a sports photographer and a church youth worker.

The Hawks and the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) launched an investigation after the parents of a boy found evidence of the exchanges on their 14-year-old son’s cellphone and alerted church leaders.

The suspect was charged with possession of child pornography and failing to report knowledge of the commission of a sexual offence with children. He was released on R1 000 bail and ordered to have no contact with state witnesses.

