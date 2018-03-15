South Africa

Corruption Watch to push ahead with case against Moyane and Makwakwa

15 March 2018 - 11:12 By Timeslive
Tom Moyane.
Image: Esa Alexander

Corruption Watch said on Thursday it would push ahead with plans to bring SA Revenue Service bosses Tom Moyane and Jonas Makwakwa to book.

"Corruption Watch‚ responding to the news of the resignation of Jonas Makwakwa‚ chief officer for business and individual tax at the South African Revenue Service (SARS)‚ confirms its intention to continue its efforts to ensure that both Makwakwa and SARS commissioner Tom Moyane are prosecuted‚" the organisation said in a statement.

"The organisation laid criminal charges against Moyane‚ Makwakwa and Kelly-Ann Elskie in December 2016‚ in relation to the alleged fraud and corruption charges against Makwakwa and Elskie‚ and Moyane’s handling of the matter. The charges highlighted apparent breaches of Section 34 of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act (PRECCA)‚ as well as sections of the Financial Intelligence Centre Act (FICA)."

