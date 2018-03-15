“The accused is certainly not a man of high moral standing. He simultaneously married two women and was involved with people who believed in Satanism‚” Judge Daffue said during the conviction proceedings.

He was arrested after a domestic dispute that began when he reported his then 28-year-old wife to social services. Members of the Hawks descended on his townhouse in Bloemfontein. ‘‘When she was called in‚ she [said] there were certain body parts stored in his freezer‚” said Hawks investigator Warrant Officer Lynda Steyn.

Police said they had discovered diaries from 2004 recounting the genital mutilation of women‚ and found anaesthetics as well as pieces of dried female genitalia on a hook. Charges related to the removal of human tissue were later dropped when the court found that the National Health Act was not clear about penalties for such transgressions.

Molise was set to be the State’s star witness before she was gunned down in October 2015 outside her home in Maseru‚ Lesotho.

Following her husband’s arrest‚ Molise had returned to Lesotho after turning down an offer for witness protection.

During his trial‚ Frederiksen became emotional when he recounted hearing about his wife’s death while in prison.

“After I heard my wife had passed away‚ it changed everything in my life‚” he said‚ his eyes brimming with tears. They had two children.

One of his alleged victims previously told Danish newspaper Ekstra Bladet in a video interview that Frederiksen surgically removed part of her genitals after spiking her glass of champagne.

She described waking up dazed. “I had a headache like I’ve never had before‚ and the pain‚ I’ve never had such pain‚” she said.

- OFM News and TimesLIVE reporter